10/23 Personalities

A plea deal between British rock icon Rod Stewart and Florida prosecutors fell through Friday, meaning he and his adult son are again scheduled to stand trial on charges they battered a security guard during a New Year’s Eve bash nearly two years ago.

Neither Rod Stewart nor his son, Sean Stewart, were present when Judge August Bonavita announced that a hearing in which a deal was expected to be finalized had been canceled. The pair are now scheduled to stand trial on misdemeanor battery charges on Jan. 25.

This is at least the second time a deal has fallen through in the case, which has also been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Stewarts got into a tussle at The Breakers Hotel with security guard Jessie Dixon on Dec. 31, 2019, police have said. The Stewarts were part of a group that created a scene after being denied entry to a private event, police said. Security video showed Sean Stewart shoving Dixon and Rod Stewart, 76, punching him.

Rod Stewart, a native of London, is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. His greatest hits include “Maggie May,” “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?” and “Tonight’s the Night.” Queen Elizabeth II knighted him in 2016.

