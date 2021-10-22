10/23 Personalities

A plea deal between British rock icon Rod Stewart and Florida prosecutors fell through Friday, meaning he and his adult son are again scheduled to stand trial on charges they battered a security guard during a New Year’s Eve bash nearly two years ago.
Neither Rod Stewart nor his son, Sean Stewart, were present when Judge August Bonavita announced that a hearing in which a deal was expected to be finalized had been canceled. The pair are now scheduled to stand trial on misdemeanor battery charges on Jan. 25.
This is at least the second time a deal has fallen through in the case, which has also been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Stewarts got into a tussle at The Breakers Hotel with security guard Jessie Dixon on Dec. 31, 2019, police have said. The Stewarts were part of a group that created a scene after being denied entry to a private event, police said. Security video showed Sean Stewart shoving Dixon and Rod Stewart, 76, punching him.
Rod Stewart, a native of London, is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. His greatest hits include “Maggie May,” “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?” and “Tonight’s the Night.” Queen Elizabeth II knighted him in 2016.
***
The secret owners of Martin Shkreli’s $2 million Wu-Tang Clan album have been revealed.
The former hedge fund manager also known as the notorious “pharma-bro” is no longer in possession of the one-of-a-kind opus “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin” after federal prosecutors sold it off when he was convicted of securities fraud and ordered to forfeit more than $7 million in assets.
“Once Upon a Time in Shaolin” was sold in July to a then-anonymous entity for $4 million.
Now, the two-disc, 31-track project’s new owner has been unmasked by Rolling Stone as the crypto-community PleasrDAO, a collective of over 74 members.
Only one physical copy of “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin” was ever produced. Wu-Tang’s mastermind, RZA, and producer, Cilvaringz, specified in the original sale that the music could not be publicly released for 88 years, until 2103.
— From wire reports