10/24 Nation Briefs

Postal delivery still a worry for mail voters
U.S. Postal Service records show delivery delays have persisted across the country as millions of Americans are voting by mail, raising the possibility of ballots being rejected because they arrive too late.
Postal data through Oct. 9, the latest numbers available, show nearly all the agency’s delivery regions missing their target of having at least 95% of first-class mail arrive within five days. Parts of the presidential battleground states of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio fell short of delivery goals by wide margins as the agency struggles to regain its footing after a tumultuous summer.
The districts that included the major urban areas and their suburbs in each of those states all performed below the national average for on-time delivery, with the area around Pittsburgh in western Pennsylvania the lone exception. The delays are a worrisome sign for voters who still have not returned their absentee ballots.
U.S. seeks to mediate with fighting nations
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration waded cautiously Friday into international efforts to halt fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which are engaged in their worst conflict in more than 25 years.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met separately in Washington with the foreign ministers of both countries in a bid to promote a cease-fire in hostilities over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The State Department said Pompeo had emphasized to Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov the need “to end the violence and protect civilians.”
Friday’s meetings followed failed Russian-led attempts to broker a truce and lower-profile U.S. intervention to promote an end to the fighting.
U.S. sees new threats to citizens in Istanbul
ISTANBUL — The State Department issued an unusually sharp warning Friday about new threats to U.S. citizens in Istanbul, saying that the U.S. mission in Turkey had received “credible reports of potential terrorist attacks and kidnappings” targeting Americans and other foreign nationals.
A brief statement also referred to unspecified threats against the U.S. Consulate in Istanbul and said services there and at other U.S. missions around Turkey would be suspended.
The exact nature of the threat was unclear.
Confederate statue brought down in Ala.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A 115-year-old Confederate monument that was the subject of protests in Alabama this year was removed from outside the Madison County Courthouse early Friday.
News outlets reported that a small group of onlookers cheered as crews took away the stone memorial, which was topped by the likeness of a soldier, in pieces. Music blasted during part of the work.
“I’m speechless, literally speechless. It’s an amazing time for our culture and for people of all colors. I’m excited that I’m able to watch this event happen during this time,” said Joretha Wright.
Demonstrators sought its removal amid nationwide protests against racial injustice following the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota in May.
