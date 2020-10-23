10/24 Personalities

There’s a hole in Anderson, S.C. It opened suddenly in August when Chadwick Boseman, one of the city’s favorite sons and an international star for his role as the Black Panther, died after a quiet battle with cancer at just 43 years old.

Two months later, that void is slowly being stitched together by local artists who picked up their brushes to honor Boseman with a new outdoor art exhibit in downtown Anderson, population 28,000.

The city-sponsored exhibit, which opened to the public Thursday, features nearly 20 local South Carolina artists.

The artwork is being displayed on digital prints adhered to the walls of the Wren Pavilion. The city hopes to keep the exhibit open for at least a year.

***

A judge has dismissed the lawsuit of one of two men who alleged that Michael Jackson abused them as boys in the HBO documentary “Leaving Neverland.”

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark A. Young found this week that James Safechuck, 42, could not sue the two corporations Jackson owned that are named as defendants in the suit, MJJ Productions Inc. and MJJ Ventures Inc.