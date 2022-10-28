10/29 Nation Briefs

Conviction in ‘We Build The Wall’ fraud trial

A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall.

Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial.

Shea owns an energy drink company, Winning Energy, whose cans have featured a cartoon superhero image of Trump and claim to contain “12 oz. of liberal tears.”

Antisemitic mail sent to advocacy group

The FBI confirmed Friday that it is investigating a report from a Santa Fe-based environmental advocacy group that it received mail containing antisemitic imagery and a suspicious powdery substance inside.

FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said in an email that the substance was tested and determined not to be harmful. The mail included a reference to the Nazi Party, a swastika and other antisemitic symbols. Further details were not being released in order to protect the integrity the investigation, Fisher said.

IRS: Growing gap in taxes owed and paid

The amount of income tax money owed but not paid to the IRS is projected to grow, the agency said Friday.

For tax years 2014 through 2016, the estimated gross “tax gap” rose to $496 billion a year, an increase of more than $58 billion from prior estimates. IRS data released Friday projects that for 2017 to 2019, the estimated average gross tax gap will be $540 billion per year.

Ensuring that people actually pay their taxes is one of the tax collection agency’s biggest challenges.

EU will ban combustion engine cars from 2035

European Union lawmakers and member countries reached a deal to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars and vans by 2035.

The deal EU negotiators sealed Thursday night is the first agreement of the bloc’s “Fit for 55” package, which the bloc’s executive commission set up to achieve the goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 55% over this decade.

Under the deal, carmakers will be required to reduce the emissions of new cars sold by 55% in 2030, compared to 2021, before reaching a 100% cut five years later.

Vermeer’s ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’ targeted

Johannes Vermeer’s “Girl with a Pearl Earring” went back on display at the Netherlands’ Mauritshuis museum Friday, a day after climate activists targeted the 17th-century masterpiece.

A video posted Thursday on Twitter showed a man pouring a red substance from a can over another protester who appeared to attempt to glue his head to the glass-protected painting. The second man stuck his hand to the panel holding the painting.

Earlier this month, climate protesters threw mashed potatoes at a Claude Monet painting in a German museum. Other protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” at London’s National Gallery.