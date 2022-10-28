10/29 Personalities

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have officially called it quits.

The NFL star and supermodel announced in statements posted to their Instagram stories Friday that they had “finalized” their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

“We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration,” wrote Brady, the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

Bündchen noted the couple had “grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

Both Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, expressed a commitment to co-parenting their children and, as Bündchen put it, to giving them “the love, care and attention they deserve.”

***

Dolly Parton won’t be working “9 to 5”″on the road anymore.

The 10-time Grammy-winning country music icon confirmed the end of her touring career in a new interview with Pollstar magazine.

“I do not think I will ever tour again, but I do know I’ll do special shows here and there, now and then,” Parton said. “Maybe do a long weekend of shows, or just a few shows at a festival. But I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore.”

Parton, 76, last hit the road for 60 shows throughout the U.S. and Canada in 2016 to support her “Pure & Simple” album.

With a slew of other business pursuits, Parton is still keeping busy. She will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 alongside Carly Simon, Eminem, Lionel Richie and more.