10/3 Nation Briefs

Weinstein charged with two more rapes

LOS ANGELES — Harvey Weinstein was charged Friday with the rape of two more women. The former movie mogul now faces 11 sexual assault counts involving five women in California as he serves prison time in New York, Los Angeles County prosecutors said.

Weinstein was charged with three new counts of rape and three new counts of forcible oral copulation involving two women, the district attorney’s office said. A Weinstein spokesman said Weinstein maintains all of his physical encounters “have been consensual. That hasn’t changed.”

The 68-year-old Weinstein is serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York after convictions in February for rape and sexual assault against two women.

Armenia ready to discuss cease-fire

YEREVAN, Armenia — Armenia said Friday it is ready to discuss a cease-fire in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, where heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces this week has killed dozens and left scores wounded.