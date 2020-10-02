10/3 Nation Briefs

Weinstein charged with two more rapes
LOS ANGELES — Harvey Weinstein was charged Friday with the rape of two more women. The former movie mogul now faces 11 sexual assault counts involving five women in California as he serves prison time in New York, Los Angeles County prosecutors said.
Weinstein was charged with three new counts of rape and three new counts of forcible oral copulation involving two women, the district attorney’s office said. A Weinstein spokesman said Weinstein maintains all of his physical encounters “have been consensual. That hasn’t changed.”
The 68-year-old Weinstein is serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York after convictions in February for rape and sexual assault against two women.
Armenia ready to discuss cease-fire
YEREVAN, Armenia — Armenia said Friday it is ready to discuss a cease-fire in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, where heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces this week has killed dozens and left scores wounded.
The fighting is the biggest escalation in years in the decades-long dispute over the region, which lies within Azerbaijan but is controlled by local ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia. Cease-fire calls have come from around the globe.
Storm expected to hit Yucatan Peninsula
MEXICO CITY — The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said a system moving toward Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula was likely to reach tropical storm force Friday night and hit the peninsula on Saturday.
A tropical storm warning was in effect for the northern half of the peninsula’s Caribbean coast, covering Cancun, the Riviera Maya and other resorts, with 4 to 8 inches of rainfall likely in parts of the Yucatan and far-western Cuba.
Pelosi anticipates reaching relief deal
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday she anticipates striking a bipartisan economic relief deal with the Trump administration, suggesting that President Donald Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis could speed up an agreement. She called on airlines to hold off on imminent furloughs pending a deal.
Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke Friday afternoon for 65 minutes and plan to continue their discussions, a spokesman for the House speaker said. Democrats had sought a $2.2 trillion package, while the White House’s most recent offer was closer to $1.6 trillion.
U.N. chief: Tensions fuel ‘catastrophe’ risk
UNITED NATIONS — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Friday that the world is living “in the shadow of nuclear catastrophe,” fueled by growing distrust and tensions between the nuclear powers.
The U.N. chief told a high-level meeting to commemorate the recent International Day for Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons that progress on ridding the world of nuclear weapons “has stalled and is at risk of backsliding.” And he said strains between countries that possess nuclear weapons “have increased nuclear risks.”
