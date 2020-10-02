10/3 Personalities

Oprah Winfrey will have an in-depth conversation with famed author Isabel Wilkerson as part of the next episode of her “Oprah’s Book Club.”
Winfrey’s episode will focus on Wilkerson’s book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” which aired free on Apple TV+ on Friday. The detailed discussion will explore context of the book that delves into Wilkerson’s exploration of race and hierarchy in the U.S.
In the episode, Winfrey will also ask the reason behind writing “Caste” for Wilkerson, who won a Pulitzer Prize for her book “The Warmth of Other Suns.”
In August, Winfrey picked Wilkerson’s “Caste” for her book club. She will dig deeper to discuss themes of the book in a two-part episode on Apple TV+ on Oct. 9.
“Caste” continues Winfrey’s book club partnership with Apple that began last fall. It includes previous picks such as Ta-Nehisi Coates’ novel “The Water Dancer” and the nonfiction “Hidden Valley Road,” by Robert Kolker.
***
Actor Rick Moranis was sucker-punched by an unknown assailant while walking Thursday on a sidewalk near New York’s Central Park, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.
Surveillance video shows a man wearing a black “I (heart) NY” sweatshirt and a backpack hitting the 67-year-old “Ghostbusters” star and knocking him to the ground around 7:24 a.m. Thursday.
The attack happened just a few blocks from the Central Park West apartment building where Moranis’ character lived in the movie.
Moranis took himself to the hospital and later went to a police station to report the incident, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The actor suffered back, hip, neck and head pain, though the full extent of his injuries was not clear, the official said.
— The Associated Press