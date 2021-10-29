10/30 Nation Briefs

Letitia James to run for New York governor
NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James formally announced Friday on Twitter that she is running for governor, a widely anticipated move from the woman who oversaw an investigation into allegations that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed numerous women.
A campaign video cited the multiple lawsuits she filed against former President Donald Trump’s administration and an investigation into deaths in New York’s nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
James, 62, is the first woman elected as New York’s attorney general and the first Black person to serve in the role. She’s expected to be a strong challenger against Gov. Kathy Hochul, who had been Cuomo’s lieutenant governor, for the Democratic nomination.
Before her bombshell report was released, prompting Cuomo’s resignation, James had been known nationally for her frequent legal tussles with former President Donald Trump.
Queen Elizabeth II, 95, told to rest for 2 weeks
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II has been advised to rest for at least the next two weeks, accepting doctors’ recommendations to take on only light duties and not travel, Buckingham Palace said Friday.
The decision comes days after the 95-year-old sovereign underwent medical tests and spent the night at London’s King Edward VII’s Hospital, her first such stay in eight years.
Elizabeth has continued to work, but will skip the Nov. 13 Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, an event meant to honor the British and Commonwealth men and women who have fought wars, disasters and pandemics to protect and defend the nation.
The queen still intends to attends for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on 14th November, the palace said.
Britain’s longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch, Elizabeth is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee — 70 years on the throne — next year.
Maryland prepares for severe flooding
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency Friday for counties affected by severe weather, as the National Weather Service warned that the mid-Atlantic region could see one of the biggest tidal floods in a decade or two as heavy rain and winds pummeled the region.
The weather service said some areas could get the worst tidal flooding that they’ve seen since Hurricane Isabel in 2003 on Friday and Saturday as strong and persistent winds push water into the Chesapeake Bay. Several public school systems in Maryland were closed Friday.
Hogan issued the state of emergency for areas of Maryland along the shores of the bay, the Potomac River and the Atlantic Coast currently under a coastal flood warning.
The state of emergency declaration includes Baltimore City and the following counties: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Harford, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Prince George’s, Somerset, St. Mary’s, Talbot, Wicomico, and Worcester.
— From wire reports