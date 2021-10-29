10/30 Nation Briefs

The decision comes days after the 95-year-old sovereign underwent medical tests and spent the night at London’s King Edward VII’s Hospital, her first such stay in eight years.

Elizabeth has continued to work, but will skip the Nov. 13 Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, an event meant to honor the British and Commonwealth men and women who have fought wars, disasters and pandemics to protect and defend the nation.

The queen still intends to attends for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on 14th November, the palace said.

Britain’s longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch, Elizabeth is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee — 70 years on the throne — next year.

Maryland prepares for severe flooding

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency Friday for counties affected by severe weather, as the National Weather Service warned that the mid-Atlantic region could see one of the biggest tidal floods in a decade or two as heavy rain and winds pummeled the region.