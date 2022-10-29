10/30 Personalities

Howie Mandel, the former host of “Deal or No Deal,” has weighed in on Meghan Markle’s dissatisfaction with her NBC days. In an interview with Us Weekly, the television personality said he understands where Markle is coming from.

“I get it because — and I’ve never said this before — they had this pyramid of 26 beautiful, intelligent women standing there just staring at me like I was a piece of meat,” Mandel said . “I was in the center just dressed up in a suit, and I felt like, ‘I am more than this.’”

In a recent episode of her “Archetypes” podcast, Markle said modeling with a suitcase on “Deal or No Deal” made her feel like a “bimbo” with “all looks and little substance.”

“ I think Megan just said she wanted to do more,” he said. “It wasn’t fulfilling for her.”

***

Hannah Pick-Goslar, one of Jewish diarist Anne Frank’s best friends, has died at age 93, the foundation that runs the Anne Frank House museum said.

The Anne Frank Foundation paid tribute to Pick-Goslar, who is mentioned in Frank’s world-famous diary about her life in hiding from Nazi occupiers, for helping keep Frank’s memory alive with stories about their youth. It did not give details or the cause of her death.

Pick-Goslar grew up with Frank in Amsterdam after both their families moved there from Germany . The friends were separated as Frank’s family went into hiding in 1942, but met again in 1945 at a concentration camp in Germany before Frank died there of typhus.