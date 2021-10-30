10/31 Personalities

Two Netflix staffers who were critical of Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special, “The Closer,” have filed a labor charge with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging the streamer retaliated against them for protected concerted activities.

Filed Wednesday on behalf of senior software engineer Terra Field and former product manager B. Pagels-Minor, the complaint alleges that Netflix took action against them in order “to quell (them) from speaking up ... about Netflix’s products and the impact of its product choices on the LGBTQ+ community.”

The filing, which was obtained Friday by the Times, names Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, who has been at the center of the controversy because of his comments defending the special, as the employer representative.

Field, a trans Netflix employee, had publicly criticized Netflix’s decision to release “The Closer,” which included several transphobic remarks. She was later placed on administrative leave for crashing a business meeting Netflix said was meant for directors and vice presidents. She was reinstated following a public outcry.

