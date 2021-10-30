10/31 Personalities

Two Netflix staffers who were critical of Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special, “The Closer,” have filed a labor charge with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging the streamer retaliated against them for protected concerted activities.
Filed Wednesday on behalf of senior software engineer Terra Field and former product manager B. Pagels-Minor, the complaint alleges that Netflix took action against them in order “to quell (them) from speaking up ... about Netflix’s products and the impact of its product choices on the LGBTQ+ community.”
The filing, which was obtained Friday by the Times, names Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, who has been at the center of the controversy because of his comments defending the special, as the employer representative.
Field, a trans Netflix employee, had publicly criticized Netflix’s decision to release “The Closer,” which included several transphobic remarks. She was later placed on administrative leave for crashing a business meeting Netflix said was meant for directors and vice presidents. She was reinstated following a public outcry.
Alec Baldwin has spoken publicly for the first time on camera about the cinematographer he fatally shot on the movie set of “Rust,” calling her a friend and saying he is in “constant contact” with her grieving family.
“She was my friend,” Baldwin told photographers Saturday on a roadside in Vermont. “We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened.” The video was distributed by TMZ.
Investigators believe Baldwin’s gun fired a single live round that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.
Baldwin called the shooting incident a “one-in-a-trillion event” and said he had met with Hutchins’ husband. “He is in shock, he has a 9-year-old son. We are in constant contact with him because we are very worried about his family and his kid. As I said, we are eagerly awaiting for the sheriff’s department to tell us what their investigation has yielded.”
— From wire reports