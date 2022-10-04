10/5 Nation Briefs

SCOTUS asked to help with Mar-a-Lago fight

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate.

The Trump team asked the court to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings taken in the Aug. 8 search.

A three-judge panel last month limited the special master’s review to the much-larger tranche of non-classified documents.

Amazon sues agency over alleged hazards

Amazon has sued Washington state’s labor agency following disputes with regulators over citations and fines imposed on the company for worker safety issues.

In the lawsuit, filed in federal court for the Western District of Washington, Amazon asked a judge to prohibit orders from the Washington Department of Labor & Industries to remedy any types of workplace hazards during the company’s pending appeal over the citations.

Amazon argued in the lawsuit the agency has not proven any of its allegations, and requiring companies like it to remedy alleged hazards before that happens violates the due process protections under the 14th Amendment.

Matt Ross, a spokesperson for the agency, said the department is aware of the lawsuit and will review it along with the state’s attorney general’s office.

Mother of missing Mexico woman killed

Another mother looking for her disappeared child has been killed in Mexico, the fourth murder of a volunteer search activist in Mexico since the start of 2021.

Activists said Tuesday the victim was Esmeralda Gallardo, who led efforts to find her missing 22-year-old daughter.

The activist group “Voice of the Disappeared in Puebla” said Gallardo was killed in the city of Puebla, east of Mexico City.

Local media reported that she had been shot to death.

Prosecutors in Puebla confirmed the killing and pledged to solve the case “as quickly as possible.”

Gallardo’s daughter, Betzabe Alvarado Gallardo, disappeared in the neighborhood of Villa Frontera in January 2021.

Hollywood sign gets facelift for centennial

The Hollywood sign is getting a makeover befitting its status as a Tinseltown icon.

After a pressure wash and some rust removal, workers this week began using 250 gallons of primer and white paint to spruce up the sign ahead of its centennial next year.

The entire renovation effort is expected to take up to eight weeks.

Originally built in 1923, the sign read “Hollywoodland” to promote a property development.

But after decades of neglect, the original sign was shortened to read “Hollywood” and then was replaced altogether with a new sign in 1978.

“It’s now representing not only the place of Hollywood, but it signifies the entertainment industry, and L.A. is the entertainment capital of the world,” Jeff Zarrinnam with the Hollywood Sign Trust said.

The 45-foot-tall sign in the Hollywood Hills above Los Angeles is repainted every decade.

4 family members kidnapped in Calif.

A Sikh family, including an 8-month-old child, was kidnapped at gunpoint from their gas station in central California by a man who destroyed evidence to cover his tracks, authorities and a community organization said Tuesday.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said the suspect took the baby, Aroohi Dheri; the child’s mother, Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, on Monday.

“We have no motivation behind it. We just know that they are gone,” Warnke said in a briefing posted on the department’s Facebook page.

Warnke said the kidnapper took the family from a business in the city of Madera but that he has made no ransom demands or contact of any kind.

Warnke wouldn’t identify the type of business the family was taken from, but Naindeep Singh, executive director of Jakara Movement, a Punjabi Sikh community organization in California, said their family told him they were taken from their gas station and convenience store.