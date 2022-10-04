10/5 Personalities

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have both hired divorce attorneys, according to a Page Six report Tuesday.

“I don’t think there will be any coming back now,” a source told the New York Post’s gossip page. “They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

Representatives for Bündchen, 42, and Brady, 45, did not respond Tuesday to The Times’ request for confirmation or comment.

The union between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB and the Brazilian supermodel has reportedly been on the rocks for months, starting with a supposedly “epic fight” that was said to be going on for weeks in August and the beginning of September.

Sources told Page Six at the time that the conflict was about the athlete’s focus on his career — he retired and then unretired over the course of 40 days this year — while the model focused on the children and their family. The outlet said the couple had disagreed in the past but previously always reunited.

Bündchen and Brady have two kids together, 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian. The QB also has a 15-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-girlfriend, actor Bridget Moynahan.

***

Depeche Mode will return next year with a new album, “Memento Mori,” and an accompanying tour of North America and Europe. The announcement comes only a few months after the group’s co-founder and keyboardist Andy Fletcher died at 60 in May.

The album will be Depeche Mode’s 15th studio release (their first as a duo) and first since 2017’s “Spirit.”

The British New Wave band’s surviving members, Martin Gore and Dave Gahan, proclaimed their revival at a news conference in Berlin on Tuesday, with Gore saying of the album, “We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time.”

Gore touched on how Fletcher’s passing influenced the decision to put out new music.

“After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning,” he said.

According to the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee’s June 27 Instagram post, Fletcher died of an aortic dissection, a tear in the wall of the body’s main artery.