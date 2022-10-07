10/8 Nation Briefs

NYC mayor declares migrants emergency

New York City’s mayor declared a state of emergency on Friday over the thousands of migrants being sent from southern border states since the spring, saying the demand being put on the city to provide housing and other assistance is “not sustainable.”

By the end of its fiscal year, Mayor Eric Adams said the city expected to spend $1 billion helping the new arrivals, many of whom are heavily reliant on government aid because federal law prohibits them from working in the U.S.

“Though our compassion is limitless, our resources are not,” Adams said in his appeal.

House Dems seek to censure Rep. Greene

House Democrats are again seeking to censure Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) over antisemitic social media posts. Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.) introduced a resolution on Thursday.

The move comes after Greene posted on Twitter that “Joe Biden is Hitler” and subsequently tweeted a doctored video of the president with a small mustache standing at a lectern with swastikas in the background dubbed with audio of the Nazi leader.

Schneider first drafted a censure resolution last summer after Greene repeatedly compared the coronavirus vaccine and mask mandates to the Holocaust.

2 dead, 6 injured in Las Vegas Strip stabbings

An attacker with a large kitchen knife killed two people and wounded six others in stabbings along the Las Vegas Strip before he was arrested Thursday, police said.

Three people were hospitalized in critical condition and another three were in stable condition, according to Las Vegas police, who said they began receiving 911 calls about the stabbings around 11:40 a.m. across the street from the Wynn casino and hotel.

Yoni Barrios, 32, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Big spike in COVID-19 cases across Europe

With winter weather just around the corner, the first hints of another wave of COVID-19 have emerged in Europe, according to data released by the World Health Organization this week.

Infections across Europe — the majority of them caused by omicron subvariants that dominated the summer months — have been steadily climbing in several nations, including the United Kingdom, France and Italy.

While cases are still on the decline globally, officials warned the wave brewing in Europe could suggest the United States may be next.

Giuliani facing jail over his divorce paperwork

Rudy Giuliani has been warned to either produce the records of payments he says he made to his ex-wife or expect a deputy to haul him away.

“I mean, the sheriff is on notice to come at a moment’s notice,” Manhattan Civil Court Judge Michael Katz said Friday. “This is a very serious matter.”

Giuliani, who missed a recent court date, claims the amount is a “gross exaggeration,” and that he has the paperwork to prove it.