10/8 Personalities

Jada Pinkett Smith will release a memoir next fall about her rise to fame and “complicated marriage to Will Smith,” publisher Dey Street Books announced this week.

The forthcoming book is billed as a “no holds barred” retelling of the influential actor and TV host’s “difficult but riveting journey ... from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power.” A title for the memoir has yet to be revealed.

According to Dey Street Books, the book will include details about actor’s “unconventional” Baltimore upbringing as the daughter of two parents struggling with addiction who studied theater and briefly dealt drugs before becoming a Hollywood star. The title will also explore Pinkett Smith’s close friendship with late rapper Tupac Shakur and her love story with Smith, as well as her “joyous embrace of motherhood.”

The memoir announcement comes several months after Smith was banned from the Oscars for 10 years by the film academy for slapping presenter Chris Rock.

***

After almost a decade, the legal fight between pop singer Kesha and producer Dr. Luke is headed to trial in New York next summer, a judge said Friday.

Manhattan Judge Jennifer Schecter said jury selection could start in late June or early July, asking the two sides to choose and let her know.

The “TiK ToK” singer and the Grammy-nominated hitmaker sued one another in 2014.

She alleged that he drugged and raped her in 2005 and emotionally abused her for years. He accused her of defaming him, saying she fabricated her claims to try to get out of her record contract.

A court later dismissed Kesha’s sexual abuse claims because of time limits and other legal issues, without ruling on whether the allegations had merit.