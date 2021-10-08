10/9 Personalities

Dave Chappelle is apparently basking in the glory of being canceled.
The veteran comedian received a standing ovation and a raucous fireworks display at the Hollywood Bowl on Thursday night during a screening of his untitled documentary — as if he hadn’t just been widely criticized for transphobic remarks he made in his new Netflix special, “The Closer.”
“If this is what being canceled is like, I love it,” the 48-year-old Chappelle said onstage in response to the standing O, according to several reports.
The Emmy- and Grammy-winning comic came under fire this week for defending “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling’s transphobic remarks in his latest stand-up program, which is currently No. 4 on Netflix’s list of top streaming titles.
He proudly declares himself a trans-exclusionary radical feminist (TERF) in solidarity with Rowling, who has been labeled with the term for repeatedly expressing anti-transgender sentiments.
That portion of “The Closer” — as well as other quips about rapper DaBaby’s homophobic behavior this summer — fueled a backlash among members of the LGBTQ+ community on social media.
The remarks have also been denounced by social justice organizations, including GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition, and Netflix creators.
***
After spending nearly three decades with Food Network, renowned chef Bobby Flay and the network have agreed to part ways after contract negotiations between the two parties failed. Flay’s three-year contract concludes at the end of the year.
Flay made his first appearance on Food Network in 1994 when it was on TV for less than a year and has
hosted programming including “Beat Bobby Flay” and “Brunch at Bobby’s” and appeared on such shows as “Chopped,” “Iron Chef American,” “Worst Cooks in America” and “The Next Food Network Star.”
In 2015, Flay became the first TV chef to have a star placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He also owns many restaurants around the country in addition to writing over a dozen cookbooks.
— From wire reports