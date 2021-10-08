10/9 Personalities

Dave Chappelle is apparently basking in the glory of being canceled.

The veteran comedian received a standing ovation and a raucous fireworks display at the Hollywood Bowl on Thursday night during a screening of his untitled documentary — as if he hadn’t just been widely criticized for transphobic remarks he made in his new Netflix special, “The Closer.”

“If this is what being canceled is like, I love it,” the 48-year-old Chappelle said onstage in response to the standing O, according to several reports.

The Emmy- and Grammy-winning comic came under fire this week for defending “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling’s transphobic remarks in his latest stand-up program, which is currently No. 4 on Netflix’s list of top streaming titles.

He proudly declares himself a trans-exclusionary radical feminist (TERF) in solidarity with Rowling, who has been labeled with the term for repeatedly expressing anti-transgender sentiments.

That portion of “The Closer” — as well as other quips about rapper DaBaby’s homophobic behavior this summer — fueled a backlash among members of the LGBTQ+ community on social media.