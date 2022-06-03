102-year-old founder of VCU Dance honored

Frances Wassells, the founder of VCU Dance, a dancer, artist, choreographer, and teacher was honored at Artspace Friday night during a private reception.
“She taught with a lot of love,” said Santa Sorenson, who took dance from Wassells in the late 70's. She also taught students to be creative, she said.
Wassells’ works of art along with her late husband John Bailey’s will be on display at the gallery through June 18th.
Alexa Welch Edlund
