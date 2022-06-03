 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
102-year-old founder of VCU Dance honored

Guy Frank and Frances Wessells hold one of her works of art that are on display at Artspace Friday, June 3, 2022. The 102-year-old dancer, choreographer, teacher, artist and founder of the dance department at VCU was being honored during a private reception. Her artwork along with her late husband John Bailey's will be on display until June 18th.

 Alexa Welch Edlund

Frances Wassells, the founder of VCU Dance, a dancer, artist, choreographer, and teacher was honored at Artspace Friday night during a private reception.

“She taught with a lot of love,” said Santa Sorenson, who took dance from Wassells in the late 70's. She also taught students to be creative, she said.

Wassells’ works of art along with her late husband John Bailey’s will be on display at the gallery through June 18th.

