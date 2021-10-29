1030_Personalities

Zayn Malik has pleaded no contest to charges that he harassed his girlfriend — supermodel Gigi Hadid — and her reality TV star mother during a violent Sept. 29 argument at the family’s home outside Philadelphia.
The former One Direction singer was accused of grabbing Yolanda Hadid and shoving her against a dresser, according to court documents. Malik engaged in “continuous cursing” at Yolanda Hadid, the documents said. Malik entered a plea to four summary counts of harassment Wednesday. The plea means that Malik refused to admit guilt but accepted the punishment.
A judge sentenced him to 90 days of probation on each count, or nearly a year total. He must complete an anger management class, and be screened for and “if approved,” complete a domestic violence program. Malik and Gigi Hadid, 26, have a 1-year-old daughter together.
***
Rapper Fetty Wap was charged on Friday with participating in a conspiracy to smuggle large amounts of heroin, fentanyl and other drugs into the New York City region.
The rapper, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, was arrested Thursday at Citi Field, where the three-day Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival is taking place. An indictment that had previously blacked out Maxwell’s name was unredacted on Friday to publicly add his name to a case involving five other defendants, including a New Jersey corrections officer.
***
Country musician Morgan Wallen landed two nominations at the 2021 American Music Awards. But he won’t be attending the show.
The AMAs announced Thursday that Wallen has been banned from the ceremony at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater after the “Whiskey Glasses” singer was filmed saying the N-word earlier this year. The fan-voted awards show is the latest music institution to take action against Wallen, who is also prohibited from attending the Country Music Association Awards in November.
— From wire reports