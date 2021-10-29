1030_Personalities

Zayn Malik has pleaded no contest to charges that he harassed his girlfriend — supermodel Gigi Hadid — and her reality TV star mother during a violent Sept. 29 argument at the family’s home outside Philadelphia.

The former One Direction singer was accused of grabbing Yolanda Hadid and shoving her against a dresser, according to court documents. Malik engaged in “continuous cursing” at Yolanda Hadid, the documents said. Malik entered a plea to four summary counts of harassment Wednesday. The plea means that Malik refused to admit guilt but accepted the punishment.

A judge sentenced him to 90 days of probation on each count, or nearly a year total. He must complete an anger management class, and be screened for and “if approved,” complete a domestic violence program. Malik and Gigi Hadid, 26, have a 1-year-old daughter together.

***

Rapper Fetty Wap was charged on Friday with participating in a conspiracy to smuggle large amounts of heroin, fentanyl and other drugs into the New York City region.