11/1 Personalities

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen, who stars in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” donated $100,000 to the church of a woman who believed she was taking part in a documentary but instead was being featured in the mockumentary comedy film.
Jeanise Jones, 62, thought she had been recruited by her place of worship, Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, in Oklahoma City to mentor a teen named “Tutar” who came to the U.S. with her father from a developing nation. But Jones didn’t find out until the film was released on Amazon Prime on Oct. 23 that “Tutar” was an actress and the man, whom she believed was the girl’s father, was Cohen.
The Rev. Derrick Scobey, the church’s senior pastor, said he wasn’t surprised by the donation, just the amount, noting that the money had been earmarked for community use, The Oklahoman reported.
***
A woman who testified against disgraced and imprisoned Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein filed a lawsuit against him on Friday to seek damages for what she described as lasting injuries.
Miriam Haley, a former “Project Runway” production assistant, brought the lawsuit in Manhattan federal court, seeking unspecified damages for sexual attacks she described from the witness stand at Weinstein’s trial earlier this year. She used the name Mimi Haleyi when she first told her story publicly.
Weinstein is serving 23 years at a maximum-security prison near Buffalo after convictions in February for the rape and sexual assault of two women.
***
Brother duo for KING & COUNTRY earned their first artist of the year award at the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards, which aired on Trinity Broadcasting Network on Friday without an audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Luke and Joel Smallbone also picked up an award for short form video of the year for their duet with Dolly Parton. Tauren Wells won contemporary Christian artist of the year and pop/contemporary album of the year.
— The Associated Press