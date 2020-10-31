11/1 Personalities

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen, who stars in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” donated $100,000 to the church of a woman who believed she was taking part in a documentary but instead was being featured in the mockumentary comedy film.

Jeanise Jones, 62, thought she had been recruited by her place of worship, Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, in Oklahoma City to mentor a teen named “Tutar” who came to the U.S. with her father from a developing nation. But Jones didn’t find out until the film was released on Amazon Prime on Oct. 23 that “Tutar” was an actress and the man, whom she believed was the girl’s father, was Cohen.

The Rev. Derrick Scobey, the church’s senior pastor, said he wasn’t surprised by the donation, just the amount, noting that the money had been earmarked for community use, The Oklahoman reported.

***

A woman who testified against disgraced and imprisoned Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein filed a lawsuit against him on Friday to seek damages for what she described as lasting injuries.