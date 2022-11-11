11/12 Nation Briefs

UN rights body to hold urgent session on Iran

The U.N.’s top human rights body is poised to hold a special session on Iran in the wake of the government’s deadly crackdowns on protesters, threats against journalists and other alleged human rights violations .

Germany sent a letter to the council offices Friday announcing the call for a special session “to address the deteriorating human rights situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially with respect to women and children.”

At least 328 people have been killed in the Iran protests and 14,825 others arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a monitoring group.

Boebert’s reelection bid could go to recount

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s race remained extremely tight on Thursday and could be headed for a recount in the GOP firebrand’s bid for reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch, a former city councilmember from the upscale ski town of Aspen, Colo.

Boebert, a staunch Trump loyalist, fashions herself as a fighter in a broader cultural crusade for the soul of the nation and earned a spot on the so-called “MAGA Squad” alongside Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Even as a freshman representative, Boebert’s brash style gained her national TV appearances, widespread notoriety and a loyal following.

Mexico depicts big U.S. city in anti-drug ads

The Mexican government is using video of homeless people and open-air drug users in Philadelphia’s embattled Kensington neighborhood in a national ad campaign to try to scare young people away from drugs.

The spots never identify the city or neighborhood shown. But just how or why the Mexican government decided to use scenes from the United States to scare Mexicans — who have their own drug problems — is unclear.

The use of the videos raised questions, in part because Mexico is the source of most of the fentanyl being sold in the U.S.

Israel’s Netanyahu to form next government

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will officially ask Benjamin Netanyahu to form the country’s next government after consulting with all parliament’s political parties, a government statement said.

Netanyahu’s Likud party won the highest percentage of the vote on Nov. 1. He’s widely expected to partner with Religious Zionism and the country’s two ultra-Orthodox parties, Shas and United Torah Judaism. This right-wing coalition will give Netanyahu, who was Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, the chance to return to office after less than 18 months in opposition.

Colo. voters legalize ‘magic’ mushrooms

Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated “healing centers” where participants can experience the drug under supervision.

Colorado becomes the second state, after Oregon, to vote to establish a regulated system for substances like psilocybin and psilocin, the hallucinogens found in some mushrooms. The initiative, which would take effect in 2024, also will allow an advisory board to add other plant-based psychedelic drugs to the program in 2026.