11/12 Personalities

Gallagher, the uninhibited prop comic best known for pulverizing watermelons — and assorted other food stuff — with a sledgehammer , has died. He was 76.

The comedian, whose first name was Leo, died Friday of organ failure in Palm Springs, his longtime manager, Craig Marquardo, said. He had been in hospice care.

He had previously suffered numerous heart attacks, something he and David Letterman talked about on an appearance a few years back,” Marquardo said in a statement announcing the comedian’s death.

Gallagher received a degree in chemical engineering in 1970 before turning to stand-up comedy.

During his shows, the sledgehammer-wielding Gallagher might send mayonnaise, mustard, honey, chocolate syrup, grapes, olives, cottage cheese and eggs flying into the audience — not to mention “pound cake,” “cheeseburgers to go. and that “last dab of toothpaste.”

The first 10 rows at a Gallagher show were known as Death Row.

***

Judy Blume’s popular 1975 novel “Forever” is being adapted into a Netflix series.

Award-winning writer and producer Mara Brock Akil will reimagine the beloved teen story for “a new generation,” Netflix announced Thursday.

“It’s an epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts,” the streaming giant stated.

Akil is known for the popular TV series “Girlfriends,” “Being Mary Jane” and “Black Lightning.”

A frequent target of censorship due to its focus on teenage sexuality, “Forever” was listed on BBC News’ 100 most influential novels in 2019.

Blume is an executive producer of the series. A launch date hasn’t been announced.