11/13 Nation Briefs

U.S. sanctions Eritrea military, ruling party

NAIROBI, Kenya — The United States on Friday imposed economic sanctions on the military and ruling party of Eritrea over their role in neighboring Ethiopia’s brutal yearlong war, and it warned it would sanction Ethiopia’s government and rival Tigray forces if there is no “meaningful progress” toward a cease-fire and talks.

A Treasury Department statement cited the “continued role” the Eritreans play in the war that has killed thousands and displaced millions. Ethiopia’s government allowed Eritrean soldiers to enter Ethiopia’s Tigray region, where witnesses have accused them of some of the war’s worst abuses, but then denied the soldiers were there for months.

Separately, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday the U.S. is “very concerned” about the potential for Ethiopia to implode.

Alaska’s Murkowski to run again in 2022

JUNEAU, Alaska — Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska announced Friday she will run for reelection in 2022, setting up a race against primary challenger Kelly Tshibaka, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.