11/13 Nation Briefs

U.S. sanctions Eritrea military, ruling party
NAIROBI, Kenya — The United States on Friday imposed economic sanctions on the military and ruling party of Eritrea over their role in neighboring Ethiopia’s brutal yearlong war, and it warned it would sanction Ethiopia’s government and rival Tigray forces if there is no “meaningful progress” toward a cease-fire and talks.
A Treasury Department statement cited the “continued role” the Eritreans play in the war that has killed thousands and displaced millions. Ethiopia’s government allowed Eritrean soldiers to enter Ethiopia’s Tigray region, where witnesses have accused them of some of the war’s worst abuses, but then denied the soldiers were there for months.
Separately, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday the U.S. is “very concerned” about the potential for Ethiopia to implode.
Alaska’s Murkowski to run again in 2022
JUNEAU, Alaska — Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska announced Friday she will run for reelection in 2022, setting up a race against primary challenger Kelly Tshibaka, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
Playing up her centrist bona fides, Murkowski said in a campaign video that she would work across party lines to help Alaska and “stand up to any politician or special interest that threatens our way of life.” Trump has vowed revenge against Murkowski and other Republican lawmakers who supported his impeachment over the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Murkowski is the only Republican senator who voted to convict Trump at his impeachment trial to face reelection next year.
Ala. man pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charges
The most heavily armed man federal authorities charged in the Jan. 6 investigation faces years in prison after pleading guilty Friday to bringing five loaded firearms and 11 Molotov cocktails in his truck to Capitol Hill.
Lonnie Leroy Coffman, 71, of Falkville, Ala., admitted to one federal count of possessing an unregistered firearm or destructive device — the Molotov cocktails — and one Washington, D.C., count of carrying a pistol without a license. Coffman faces 37 to 46 months in prison under nonbinding federal guidelines at sentencing April 1 in a plea deal.
Republican concedes N.J. governor race
RARITAN, N.J. — New Jersey Republican Jack Ciattarelli said Friday he conceded the race for governor to Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy, more than a week after Election Day, but he added that he plans to run again in four years.
Murphy became the first Democratic governor in 44 years to win re-election, but the margin with Ciattarelli, a former Assembly member, was just about 3 points — much closer than public polls indicated the contest would be in a state where Democrats have 1 million more registered voters.