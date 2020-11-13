11/14 Nation Briefs

2 killed, 1 missing in blast at Conn. VA site
WEST HAVEN, Conn. — An apparent steam pipe explosion Friday in a maintenance building at a Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut killed a VA employee and a contractor and left a third person missing, officials said.
VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said patient care was not affected by the blast on the West Haven hospital of the VA Connecticut Healthcare System.
“Emergency personnel are on the scene,” Wilkie said in a statement. “Our prayers are with the families of the victims of this explosion.” Max Reiss, a spokesman for Gov. Ned Lamont, said a third person was missing.
Berlin says Russians violating global law
BERLIN — The German government on Friday criticized an announcement by the Russian government that Moscow is imposing sanctions against German and French officials in response to EU measures taken over the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
Navalny, a corruption investigator and longtime opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is in Germany recovering from what German authorities — pointing to findings by several specialist labs — say was poisoning in Russia with a nerve agent.
Last month, EU foreign ministers imposed sanctions on six Russian officials and a state research institute over the incident.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said that the use of a military nerve agent is “a serious violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention and so of international law.”
At least 42 killed as storm hits Philippines
MANILA, Philippines — Thick mud and debris coated many villages around the Philippine capital on Friday after a typhoon killed at least 42 people and caused extensive flooding that sent people fleeing to their roofs, officials said.
Troops, police, coast guard and disaster-response teams rescued tens of thousands of people, including many who bombarded radio and TV networks and social media with desperate pleas for help.
Floodwaters receded and the weather cleared in many areas after Typhoon Vamco blew out into the South China Sea on Friday, but the armed forces said they were still rescuing people trapped in some flooded communities.
Pompeo on journey to shore up Trump views
WASHINGTON — After refusing to acknowledge President Donald Trump’s loss in last week’s election, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo left Friday on a trip to Europe and the Middle East, to countries where leaders have all congratulated former Vice President Joe Biden for his victory.
The seven-nation trip is aimed at shoring up the outgoing Trump administration’s priorities, notably its anti-China and -Iran policies, and will include visits to Israeli settlements in the West Bank that have been avoided by previous secretaries of state.
But the usual foreign policy issues are likely to be overshadowed by the extraordinary moment in global politics: Most of the world has accepted the results of America’s election, while the United States’ top diplomat — as well as its president and much of his Republican Party — have not.
— From wire reports