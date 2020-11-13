11/14 Personalities

Gillian Anderson’s portrayal of British political leader Margaret Thatcher in “The Crown” was built step by step, from distinctive voice to helmet-hair wig to padded wardrobe.

Olivia Colman, who as Queen Elizabeth II goes coif to coif with Thatcher, found Anderson’s Thatcher so uncanny that it was “quite scary.” The U.K.’s first female prime minister and Conservative Party leader died at 87 in 2013.

“Sitting opposite her, especially with the light behind her a bit, it was” — at which point the Oscar-winning Colman paused, shivering dramatically and widening her eyes — “like she was there.”

“It was like having a ghost around,” concurred Helena Bonham Carter, who plays Princess Margaret, the queen’s sister, in the drama’s 10-episode fourth season out Sunday on Netflix.

Anderson, who gained fame for “The X-Files,” is Chicago-born but spent her childhood in Britain. She’s made England her home for nearly 20 years, appearing on various TV shows and the London stage.

Country singer Doug Supernaw, who had hits in the early 1990s with “I Don’t Call Him Daddy,” and “Reno,” died in Texas on Friday. He was 60.