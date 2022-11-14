11/15 Your Health headline
This is continuing coverage of a shooting that killed three at the University of Virginia Sunday night.
UVA linebacker D' Sean Perry among 3 killed Sunday night
Christopher Darnell Jones of Richmond identified as University of Virginia shooting suspect
Second UVa football player, receiver Lavel Davis Jr., identified as victim in Sunday night's shooting
Watch now: Dramatic moment as UVA police chief learns shooting suspect is in custody
Davis’s father, Lavel Davis Sr. in a Facebook post, wrote simply, “Lord please help me.”
Jones grew up in Richmond and played football at UVa in 2018 but didn't appear in any games.
Virginia football player D'Sean Perry, who was killed in Sunday night shooting, was an exemplary teammate
D’Sean Perry, a linebacker and defensive end, was one of the victims killed in Sunday night’s shooting at UVa, his father Sean Perry confirmed to The Daily Progress on Monday morning.
