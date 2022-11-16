11/17 Nation Briefs

Report: Calif. faces $25 billion budget deficit

California will likely have a $25 billion budget deficit next year, state officials announced Wednesday, ending a run of historic surpluses and acting as a warning about a potential recession.

Democratic-controlled California taxes rich people more than other states, meaning most of its drop in revenue is because the uber-wealthy aren’t making as much money as they used to. That’s why California is often one of the first states to have budget problems when the economy starts to falter.

The shortfall won’t endanger some of California’s major expansions of government services,

but it will force some painful spending decisions.

Brazil’s Lula promises new day for Amazon

Six weeks before taking power, Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Wednesday told cheering crowds at the U.N. climate conference that he would crack down on illegal deforestation in the Amazon, reinitiate relationships with countries that finance forest protection efforts and push to host an upcoming world climate summit in the rainforest.

In two appearances, da Silva laid out a vision for management of the world’s largest rainforest — critical to fighting climate change — that was in stark contrast to that of President Jair Bolsonaro, whose administration witnessed the most rapid cutting of forests in decades.

Ivanka Trump won’t be part of dad’s campaign

Ivanka Trump, daughter of former president Donald Trump, said she would be stepping away from politics and sitting out her father’s presidential campaign this time around, after he declared his intention to seek another stint in the White House.

Ivanka, 41, was not present at the Tuesday night event at Trump’s Florida-based Mar-a-Lago Club, where he threw his hat back into the ring.

“I love my father very much,” Ivanka wrote on Instagram. “This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family.