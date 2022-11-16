11/17 Personalities

Brendan Fraser, whose performance in “The Whale” has made him a likely awards candidate this year, said he won’t attend the Golden Globes if he’s nominated.

In 2018, Fraser said he was groped by longtime Hollywood Foreign Press Association member Philip Berk. Fraser said the incident took place at a luncheon in 2003.

“I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” Fraser told GQ Magazine . Asked if he’ll be involved with the ceremony if nominated, Fraser said, ”No, I will not participate.”

In Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale,” which opens in theaters Dec. 9, Fraser plays a teacher living with obesity who attempts to reconnect with his estranged daughter. He’s widely considered a likely best actor nominee at the Academy Awards.

***

Billy Ray Cyrus and fellow singer Firerose have made their engagement official in a new interview with People magazine.

The “Achy Breaky Heart” hit-maker revealed Wednesday that he met his new fiancee, an Australian musician, 12 years ago while working on the popular Disney Channel series “Hannah Montana.”

“She’s the real deal,” Cyrus told People.

Cyrus proposed in August without a ring, and Firerose happily accepted before finding and customizing her own diamond and band.