11/19 Nation Briefs

Tenn. court says no to juvenile life sentences

Tennessee’s Supreme Court ruled Friday that a state law mandating life sentences for juvenile homicide offenders is unconstitutional, saying it amounts to “cruel and unusual punishment” and violates the Eighth Amendment.

In a sweeping 21-page opinion, the justices declared Tennessee a “clear outlier” as the only U.S. state to require that juvenile homicide offenders serve more than 50 years in prison before they can be considered for parole. In most other states, they are eligible for release in less than 35 years.

Tennessee has long been criticized for its unusually harsh prison terms for juveniles. More than 100 people have been sentenced to serve 60 years after being convicted when they were children.

Sweden: Explosives found at pipelines

Investigators found traces of explosives at the Baltic Sea site where two natural gas pipelines were damaged in an act of “gross sabotage,” the prosecutor leading Sweden’s investigation said Friday.

Investigators in Sweden, Denmark and Germany are looking into what happened. Danish officials confirmed in October that there was extensive damage to the pipelines caused by “powerful explosions.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday it was “very important to find those who are behind the explosion.”

Nord Stream 1 carried Russian gas to Germany until Moscow cut off supplies at the end of August. Nord Stream 2 never entered service as Germany suspended its certification process shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine .

The governments of Denmark, Germany and Sweden have refrained from speculating over who may be behind the sabotage.

Judge won’t quash Psaki’s subpoena

A judge refused Friday to quash a subpoena issued to former White House press secretary Jen Psaki that seeks her deposition in a lawsuit filed by Missouri and Louisiana, alleging that the Biden administration conspired to silence conservative voices on social media.

Psaki filed a motion in federal court in Alexandria, Va., seeking to quash the subpoena, saying that she had no relevant information to provide and that a deposition would place an undue burden on her.

U.S. Magistrate Ivan Davis said during a hearing Friday that he was unimpressed with Psaki’s arguments. But he did not reject her request outright. Instead, he transferred the case back to where it was filed, in Louisiana.

Finland will build fence on Russian border

Construction of a planned barbed-wired fence along Finland’s long border with Russia will start early next year, Finnish border guard officials said Friday, amid concerns in the Nordic country over the changing security environment in Europe.

The initial 1.8 mile stretch of the fence will be erected at a crossing point in the eastern town of Imatra by the summer of 2023. Finland’s 832 mile border with Russia is the longest of any European Union member.

Politicians and experts have said it is not sensible — or even possible — to erect a fence along the entire length of Finland’s long eastern frontier that runs mainly through thick forests. In some places the border is marked only by low fences meant to stop stray cattle.