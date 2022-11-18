11/19 Personalities

Jay Leno is on the mend after suffering severe burns in a car fire, his pal Tim Allen said.

Allen visited the former “Tonight Show” host at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles on Thursday and found Leno to be in good spirits, he told TMZ.

“It’s wonderful because he’s feeling better,” Allen, 69, said. “Took him some car magazines. ... Some jokes. That’s what we do. We commiserated. We just connected as friends.”

“Face looks great. It didn’t look all that good to begin with,” said Allen, joking that Leno will soon look like George Clooney.

Leno, who has received treatment in a hyperbaric chamber, suffered deep second-degree burns, and possibly some third-degree burns, last weekend when the 1907 White Steam Car he was trying to repair caught fire.

Dr. Peter Grossman on Wednesday told reporters he anticipates Leno, 72, to make a “full recovery.”

***

Well. Taylor Swift is not happy with Ticketmaster. Not happy at all.

Swift has finally spoken out about the ticketing disaster that played out this week as frustrated fans tried — and often failed — to buy tickets to the “1989” singer’s Eras concert tour.

“Well. It goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans,” she wrote in a statement posted Friday in her Instagram stories. “We’ve been doing this for decades together and over the years, I’ve brought so many elements of my career in house. I’ve done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans’ experience.”

The implication? Ticketmaster doesn’t care about you like T-Swift cares about you.

It was “excruciating” to watch the situation unfold this week, the singer-songwriter said, given that she had “no recourse” to improve it.

Friday’s planned public sale of Swift tickets was canceled Thursday due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand,” Ticketmaster said.