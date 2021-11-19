11/20 Nation Briefs

China ‘not aware’ of tennis player issue
BEIJING — China’s Foreign Ministry stuck to its line Friday that it wasn’t aware of the controversy surrounding Peng Shuai, the tennis professional who disappeared after accusing a former top official of sexually assaulting her.
Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters the matter was “not a diplomatic question and I’m not aware of the situation.” The ministry has consistently disavowed knowledge of the issue since Peng made her accusation more than two weeks ago.
The 35-year-old former top-ranked player in women’s doubles won titles at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that Chinese authorities should “provide independent and verifiable proof of her whereabouts and that she is safe.”
Blinken calls for reforms in Africa
ABUJA, Nigeria — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday called on African nations to heed warnings posed by crises in Ethiopia and Sudan, take seriously popular demands for better governance and enact reforms.
In a speech outlining the Biden administration’s policy toward the continent, Blinken said growing extremism, increasing authoritarianism and exploding corruption in Africa are imperiling democracy, human rights and the future of a massive portion of the world’s population.
Blinken delivered the message in Nigeria’s capital of Abuja, a day after telling Nigerian leaders and officials in Kenya the day before that the U.S. is looking to them for results, including setting examples for their Ethiopian and Sudanese counterparts.
CDC: Vials had no trace of smallpox
PHILADELPHIA — Frozen vials labeled “Smallpox” that were discovered in a freezer at a vaccine research facility in Pennsylvania “contain no trace of virus known to cause smallpox,” federal health officials said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that testing showed the vials contain “vaccinia, the virus used in smallpox vaccine” and not the variola virus, which causes smallpox.
The CDC had said Monday that the vials “were incidentally discovered by a laboratory worker” who was wearing gloves and a face mask while cleaning out the freezer. The CDC said no one was exposed to the contents.
Biden jokes turkeys will get ‘boosted’
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Friday pardoned two Thanksgiving turkeys, saying that the white male birds were selected based on their “temperament, appearance and, I suspect, vaccination status.”
“Instead of getting basted, these two turkeys are getting boosted today,” Biden joked.
Biden was in a jovial mood when he appeared before White House staffers and their families in the Rose Garden to pardon the Indiana turkeys, who gobbled throughout the event. And while they were given a reprieve, Biden said their names — Peanut Butter and Jelly — reminded him of the sandwich he often enjoys for lunch.
