11/20 Personalities

Twelve people will stand trial in Paris over a $10 million jewelry heist targeting Kim Kardashian West in 2016, authorities said Friday. The reality TV star said she was tied up at gunpoint and locked in a bathroom after armed robbers forced their way into her rented apartment during Paris Fashion Week.

After five years of investigation, judges have ordered the case sent to trial, a judicial official said Friday. The suspects face a range of theft-related charges. No trial date has been set, and the official would not give further details.

Several suspects have been freed from jail pending trial for health reasons, including Yunice Abbas, 68, one of the five men accused of carrying out the heist itself; he published a book about it last year. The alleged mastermind, Aomar Ait Khedache, wrote Kardashian West an apology letter from his prison cell, saying he regrets his actions and realizes the psychological damage he caused.

***

The Backstreet Boys have joined the rarefied ranks for pop music acts that have surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. The video for the boy band’s 1999 classic “I Want It That Way” hit the top mark on the video-sharing platform, becoming their first video to reach the milestone.