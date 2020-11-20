11/21 Nation Briefs

Shooter wounds 8 at Milwaukee-area mall

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Eight people were wounded in a shooting Friday at a suburban Milwaukee mall. Police said they were still seeking the suspect.

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber gave no motive for the attack at the Mayfair Mall in a brief update about three hours after the 2:50 p.m. incident near an entrance to the Macy’s store.

He said the extent of wounds to the eight — seven adults and one teenager — was unknown, but all were alive. He added that the shooter was “no longer at the scene” when authorities arrived.

“Preliminary statements from witnesses indicate that the shooter is a white male in his 20s or 30s,” Weber told reporters. “Investigators are working on determining the identity of that suspect.”

Shooting suspect in Kenosha is bailed out

CHICAGO — Kyle Rittenhouse was released from jail in Wisconsin on Friday afternoon after his attorneys posted $2 million bail, setting the teenager free as he awaits trial for fatally shooting two men and wounding a third during summer protests in Kenosha, police said.