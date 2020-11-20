11/21 Nation Briefs

Shooter wounds 8 at Milwaukee-area mall
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Eight people were wounded in a shooting Friday at a suburban Milwaukee mall. Police said they were still seeking the suspect.
Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber gave no motive for the attack at the Mayfair Mall in a brief update about three hours after the 2:50 p.m. incident near an entrance to the Macy’s store.
He said the extent of wounds to the eight — seven adults and one teenager — was unknown, but all were alive. He added that the shooter was “no longer at the scene” when authorities arrived.
“Preliminary statements from witnesses indicate that the shooter is a white male in his 20s or 30s,” Weber told reporters. “Investigators are working on determining the identity of that suspect.”
Shooting suspect in Kenosha is bailed out
CHICAGO — Kyle Rittenhouse was released from jail in Wisconsin on Friday afternoon after his attorneys posted $2 million bail, setting the teenager free as he awaits trial for fatally shooting two men and wounding a third during summer protests in Kenosha, police said.
His release came over the objections of family members and lawyers for two of the men he shot. They had asked for higher bail and voiced concerns Rittenhouse would flee, which his lawyers have said he would not.
The 17-year-old’s release was funded by donations sought by his attorneys, who appealed to the political right, where Rittenhouse is popular.
Refugee disaster is feared in Ethiopia
NAIROBI, Kenya — The United Nations refugee agency says about 32,000 people have fled Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region into neighboring Sudan, and it is preparing for up to 200,000 in the next six months, if necessary.
Axel Bisschop, the agency’s representative in Sudan, told reporters Friday that “nobody at this stage can say exactly how many will come.”
Another crisis is growing inside the sealed-off Tigray region as food and other supplies run desperately low. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the opening of humanitarian corridors “and the truces that might be necessary for humanitarian aid to be delivered.”
Pence campaigns for 2 Georgia senators
CANTON, Ga. — Vice President Mike Pence campaigned in Georgia on Friday as the state’s two Republican senators try to hold off Democratic challengers in Jan. 5 runoffs that will determine who controls the Senate at the outset of President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.
The trip highlights a critical juncture both for the Republican Party and for Pence, as the vice president tries to balance his own political future with his loyalties to a president who has yet to concede defeat.
Pence appeared with Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler on the outskirts of metro Atlanta’s sprawling footprint, on the same day that Georgia’s Republican secretary of state certified that Biden was the first Democratic presidential nominee to carry the state since 1992.
— From wire reports