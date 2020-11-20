11/21 Personalities

A long-lost trove of Bob Dylan documents, including the singer-songwriter’s musings about anti-Semitism and unpublished song lyrics, has sold at auction for $495,000.

Boston-based R.R. Auction said Friday the collection privately held by the late American blues artist Tony Glover, a longtime Dylan friend and confidante, was sold Thursday to a bidder whose identity was not made public. Glover’s widow, Cynthia Nadler, put the documents up for auction online.

The collection included transcripts of Glover’s 1971 interviews with Dylan and letters the pair exchanged. The interviews reveal that Dylan had anti-Semitism on his mind when he changed his name from Robert Zimmerman, and that he wrote “Lay Lady Lay” for Barbra Streisand.

***

Jan Morris, the celebrated journalist, historian, world traveler and fiction writer who in middle age became a pioneer of the transgender movement, has died at 94.

Morris died in Wales on Friday morning, according to her literary representative, United Agents. Additional details were not immediately available.