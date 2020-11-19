11/23 Metro Biz Index

On the cover: Kit Tyler, a commercial real estate broker, was involved with the Federal Reserve Building and the new Dominion Resources Building. He has been in the business for 50 years. D8
Cover photo by: Staff photographer Bob Brown
On the cover: Kit Tyler, a commercial real estate broker, was involved with the Federal Reserve Building and the new Dominion Resources Building. He has been in the business for 50 years. D8
Cover photo by: Staff photographer Bob Brown
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.