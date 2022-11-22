The Park at RVA adds to food, fun options near The Diamond
11/27 MetroBiz Cover Headline
A witness told police that University of Virginia shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. targeted specific victims when he opened fire on a charter bus returning from a field trip Sunday night, a prosecutor said in court Wednesday.
The move comes at the request of the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the agency that assigns area codes to 20 countries, including the United States, Canada and 18 Caribbean nations and territories.
The board, with a majority appointed by Youngkin, tells the Department of Education to fix mistakes and incorporate aspects of the Northam administration's draft.
The school board votes to rename John B. Cary Elementary, Ginter Park Elementary and Binford Middle.
“The employees did not have any doubts about selling the firearms to Mr. Jones or they would not have allowed the sale to be completed and firearms transferred,” the store's manager told The Times-Dispatch.
LAS VEGAS – In the final minute of No. 16 Virginia’s upset of No. 5 Baylor on Friday, UVa junior center Kadin Shedrick found himself standing …
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
Police responded at 8:09 a.m. at Anderson Highway/Route 60 and Judes Ferry Road.
JoAnna M. Cottle, 39; Kaelyn M. Parson, 13; Kinsey M. Cottle, 4; and Jayson L. Cottle, 4, died, police said. It is the worst mass-shooting in Chesterfield in more than eight years.