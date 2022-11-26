11/27 Nation Briefs

Brazil school shooter wore swastika pin

A former student armed with a semiautomatic pistol and a revolver who killed three people and wounded 13 in two schools in Brazil had a swastika pinned to his vest and had been planning the attacks for two years, police said.

The shootings took place Friday at a public school with elementary and middle school students and a private school, both located on the same street in the small town of Aracruz in Espirito Santo state in southeastern Brazil. Two teachers and a student were killed.

About four hours later, the shooter, identified as a 16-year-old boy who used to study at the public school, was arrested by police.

A bipartisan coalition forms in Alaska Senate

The Alaska state Senate will have a coalition of Democrats and Republicans serving as a majority caucus next January, officials announced Friday.

The coalition will include nine Democrats and eight Republicans, leaving three members of the 20-seat chamber in the minority. Gary Stevens, a Republican from Kodiak, will serve as Senate president.

“This is a new era in the Alaska Senate,” Stevens said in a statement.

Iran leader praises militia enforcers

Iran’s supreme leader praised paramilitary volunteers tasked with quashing dissent on Saturday in a televised address as dozens of eye doctors warned that a rising number of demonstrators have been blinded by security forces during anti-government protests.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addressed members of the Basij, the volunteer paramilitary wing of the elite Revolutionary Guard, and reiterated unsupported claims that protesters demonstrating countrywide are “tools” of the U.S. and its “mercenaries.”

The Basij have taken a leading role in clamping down on demonstrations that began Sept. 17, ignited by the death of a young woman while in the custody of Iran’s morality police.

Judge bars teen from his father’s execution

A federal judge has denied a request from a 19-year-old woman to allow her to watch her father’s death by injection, upholding a Missouri law that bars anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution.

Kevin Johnson is set to be executed Tuesday for killing Kirkwood, Mo., Police Officer William McEntee in 2005.

His daughter, Khorry Ramey, had sought to attend the execution, and the American Civil Liberties Union had filed an emergency motion with a federal court in Kansas City.

Musk says he would support DeSantis 2024

Billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk said he would back Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) if he runs for president in 2024. Tweeting into the night on Friday, Musk described DeSantis as a “sensible and centrist” choice.

He was replying to questions from users about his political worldview and his decision to allow former President Donald Trump back on the site.

Musk restored his access last weekend, but Trump has yet to post on the platform.

“I’m fine with Trump not tweeting,” Musk wrote on his platform on Friday night.