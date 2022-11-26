11/27 Personalities

The 19th-century Manhattan townhouse that served as the inspiration for Taylor Swift’s 2019 song “Cornelia Street” is on the rental market.

The historic property, located at 23 Cornelia St. in New York City, is available for $45,000 a month, according to Architectural Digest.

Built in 1870, the four-bedroom, seven-bathroom carriage house spans three stories with about 5,500 square feet of living space. The home also has a 30-foot-long indoor swimming pool and a lounge area with a fireplace.

Swift, who now lives in Tribeca, rented the home in 2016 while renovating her current space.

The 11-time Grammy winner wrote “Cornelia Street” detailing her time there in the early days of her relationship with her current partner, English actor Joe Alwyn. The electro-pop track is featured on Swift’s seventh studio album, “Lover,” and talks of the “sacred new beginning” in the place she rented on the West Village street.

The property last sold for $11.5 million in 2019.

***

“Frasier” is definitely coming back — but without one of its major players.

The Kelsey Grammer-fronted hit series is set for a revival, but co-star David Hyde Pierce won’t be involved.

The long-developing project intended to bring back the entire original “Frasier” cast, but that idea didn’t pan out. John Mahoney, who portrayed patriarch Martin Crane, died in 2018.

And Pierce, who starred as Frasier’s brother, Niles Crane, opted out of the series.

“David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer revealed to People.

But it’s all good, he said. “In a very funny way, it just took us to a new place, which was what we originally wanted to do anyway ... a ‘Frasier’ third act,” Grammer added. “It’s an entirely new life for him.”