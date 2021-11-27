11/28 Nation Briefs

At least 3 people dead after Britain storm

LONDON — At least three people have died in the U.K. after the year’s first winter storm battered parts of the countries with gusts of nearly 100 mph.

The storm, which was named Arwen by the country’s Met Office, hit parts of the north of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland particularly hard late Friday and early Saturday.

Three men — one in each of those parts of the U.K. — died as trees were blown over.

The storm, which also caused road closures, train delays, power cuts and high waves, abated Saturday.

Security guard shot in retail robbery dies

OAKLAND, Calif. — A security guard has died after he was shot while he protected a San Francisco Bay Area television news crew covering a smash-and-grab theft, part of a rash of organized retail crime in the region.

Nishita was an armed guard for Star Protection Agency and provided security for many reporters in the region.