11/28 Nation Briefs

At least 3 people dead after Britain storm
LONDON — At least three people have died in the U.K. after the year’s first winter storm battered parts of the countries with gusts of nearly 100 mph.
The storm, which was named Arwen by the country’s Met Office, hit parts of the north of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland particularly hard late Friday and early Saturday.
Three men — one in each of those parts of the U.K. — died as trees were blown over.
The storm, which also caused road closures, train delays, power cuts and high waves, abated Saturday.
Security guard shot in retail robbery dies
OAKLAND, Calif. — A security guard has died after he was shot while he protected a San Francisco Bay Area television news crew covering a smash-and-grab theft, part of a rash of organized retail crime in the region.
Nishita was an armed guard for Star Protection Agency and provided security for many reporters in the region.
He was shot in the abdomen during an attempted robbery of KRON-TV’s camera equipment near downtown Oakland on Wednesday, police said.
The news crew was covering a recent robbery where a group of thieves broke in and stole from a clothing store.
Similar thefts have been reported in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills and elsewhere in the country.
1 injured in shooting at Tacoma mall
TACOMA, Wash. — Inside a packed Washington state mall gunshots rang out on Black Friday, injuring one person as hundreds of other shoppers hid inside stores.
Authorities said the shooting in Tacoma, south of Seattle, was reported just after 7 p.m. on Friday near the mall’s food court.
The person shot was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, Tacoma police said. It’s unclear what condition the injured person was in as of Saturday.
As of Saturday morning, there have been no reported arrests.
After the shots rang out at Tacoma Mall, which immediately went into lockdown, shoppers sheltered in place or hid inside stores.
Wright Brothers’ bike shop faces demolition
DAYTON, Ohio — The Dayton Board of Zoning Appeals has approved the city’s request to demolish a 129-year-old historic building that once was the site of the Wright brothers’ first bike shop.
The city wants to tear down the site because the building has deteriorated to a point where it can no longer be maintained and redeveloped, the Dayton Daily News has reported.
The Dayton Landmarks Commission rejected the demolition request in September. The panel instead recommended that the city re-advertise the property and encourage its renovation in a way that preserves the historic facade.
The city appealed the landmarks commission’s decision to the zoning appeals board. The board voted 5 to 1 to give the city permission to raze the property.
The shop was first built in 1892 to serve as the Wright brothers’ first bike shop. Soon thereafter, Gem City Ice Cream Co. bought the property and housed it until 1975.
