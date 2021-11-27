11/28 Personalities

Dave Chappelle paid his alma mater a surprise visit last week, and a published report suggests it wasn’t all fun and games.

According to Politico, close to 600 students from D.C.’s Duke Ellington School of the Arts packed into an auditorium Tuesday to hear the comedian discuss his controversial Netflix special “The Closer,” which has been blasted for transphobic remarks and other insensitive commentary and sparked a cascade of backlash against Chappelle and the streaming giant.

During a Q&A session, a student reportedly said, “I’m 16 and I think you’re childish; you handled it like a child.”

“My friend, with all due respect, I don’t believe you could make one of the decisions I have to make on a given day,” Chappelle reportedly responded.

Spokespeople for Chappelle and the school did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The students who spoke to Politico did not go on the record, citing fear of retribution from the school.

The backlash over “The Closer” began in October when Hollywood stars, talent and allies spoke out. The fallout divided the comedy community, forced Netflix into a corner over its handling of the situation, and sparked protests by transgender Netflix employees and their allies.