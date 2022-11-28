11/29 Living headline for the health graphic
The school board votes to rename John B. Cary Elementary, Ginter Park Elementary and Binford Middle.
After 51 years of being on the Tacky Lights tour and raising over $175,000 for the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls with his display, Frank Hu…
A 47-year-old man and two teenage girls were killed in a fatal crash that also injured two others Tuesday morning in Powhatan County.
Police responded at 8:09 a.m. at Anderson Highway/Route 60 and Judes Ferry Road.
Kelsey Grammer is bringing Dr. Frasier Crane back.
'Everybody knows we’re champions:' JMU crushes No. 23 Coastal Carolina for unofficial claim to crown
HARRISONBURG — In the heart of the Shenandoah Valley, right off Interstate 81, stands a stadium holding history, character and faith.
Curt Cignetti has coached his football teams to seven consecutive postseasons, two each at Indiana of Pennsylvania and Elon, and the past thre…
The tragedy in Chesapeake hangs over the traditional tax tribute ceremony.
It was just a matter of time.
A Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees gathered in the break room of a Virginia store, a witness said Wednesday. Six people were killed in the country's second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days.
» Youngkin on Walmart shooting: 'Heinous acts of violence have no place in our communities'
» Police chief: Suspect who killed 6 at Walmart in Virginia was a store employee
» Photos: 6 people, assailant dead in Walmart shooting