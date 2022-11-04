11/5 Nation Briefs

Trump ally acquitted of violating foreign agent law

NEW YORK — Thomas Barrack, a longtime friend of Donald Trump who chaired his inauguration committee, was acquitted Friday of violating federal law by acting as a foreign agent without authorization while trying to help the United Arab Emirates influence the U.S. government.

Barrack, the billionaire founder of Colony Capital who has had a decadeslong relationship with Trump, was accused of promoting talking points from UAE officials to members of the Trump administration. He also allegedly pushed propaganda for the UAE in appearances on major TV news networks and in publish pieces.

A jury at U.S. District Court in Brooklyn on Friday reached a verdict in the trial, which opened in late September.

Justices to hear dispute between Navajo, U.S.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says it will hear a water dispute involving the U.S. government and the Navajo Nation.

The high court said Friday that it would review a lower court ruling in favor of the Navajo Nation, which spans parts of Arizona, Utah and New Mexico. The government signed treaties with the Navajo Nation in 1849 and 1868 that established the reservation. It was later expanded westward to the Colorado River.

At issue in the case is water from the Colorado, which itself is shrinking in part because of overuse and drought.

Florida to ban transgender treatments for minors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Transgender children in Florida will be barred from receiving hormones or undergoing surgeries to treat gender dysphoria under a rule approved Friday by state medical officials at the urging of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Florida Board of Medicine and the state Board of Osteopathic Medicine voted at a joint meeting in Lake Buena Vista to finalize rules governing gender affirming health care for minors. The rule is set to take effect after a weekslong public input period.

Lawmaker suspended over racist comment in France

PARIS — A French far-right lawmaker was suspended from the country’s parliament for 15 days, the maximum penalty, after he made a racist remark during a legislative session.

Gregoire de Fournas of the far-right National Rally party was heard shouting the words “return to Africa” at his fellow lawmaker as Carlos Martens Bilongo, who is Black, was challenging the French government on Thursday about migrants stranded at sea.