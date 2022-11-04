11/5 Personalities

The People’s Choice Awards plan to recognize actor Ryan Reynolds’ versatile career with its annual “The People’s Icon” honor, organizers announced Thursday.

The Canadian-born Reynolds is known for the R-rated “Deadpool” superhero movies, romantic-comedy “The Proposal” and family films “Pokémon: Detective Pikachu” and “Free Guy.”

“ Ryan Reynolds has the unique ability to create joy and authentically connect with his audience,” said Cassandra Tryon, a senior vice president at NBCUniversal.

He is the first male performer to receive the “The People’s Icon” award in five years, following Melissa McCarthy in 2018, Jennifer Aniston in 2019, Jennifer Lopez in 2020 and Halle Berry last year.

The awards will be held Dec. 6 in Santa Monica, Calif.

***

There’s no stopping Nick Cannon.

The “Wild ‘n Out” creator and host, 42, appears to be gearing up to welcome his 11th child, according to snaps from a maternity shoot shared by Alyssa Scott before the model made her Instagram account private.

“This is a MIRACLE & a BLESSING,” Scott — whose first child with Cannon, son Zen, died last December at just 5 months old — wrote Thursday, according to E! News.

In September, Cannon welcomed a son — his 10th child and third with model Brittany Bell.

Cannon also has twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey.