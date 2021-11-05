11/6 Nation Briefs

Returning SpaceX crew will lack toilet

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The astronauts who will depart the International Space Station as early as this weekend will be stuck using diapers on the way home because of their capsule’s broken toilet.

NASA astronaut Megan McArthur described the situation Friday as “suboptimal” but manageable. The trip home can take up to 20 hours.

Mission managers could decide later Friday whether to bring McArthur and her three crewmates back in their SpaceX capsule before launching their replacements. That launch already has been delayed more than a week by bad weather and an undisclosed medical issue involving one of the crew.

EU, UK divide widens on N. Ireland, fishing

BRUSSELS — The United Kingdom on Friday rejected European Union proposals to streamline the trade of goods in Northern Ireland as insufficient, further aggravating a standoff between both sides and bringing the prospect of a post-Brexit trade war closer.