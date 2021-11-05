11/6 Personalities

Entertainer Lionel Blair, who taught himself to dance by watching Fred Astaire movies and became a staple on British stage and television for decades, has died. He was 92.

Blair’s agent said he died Thursday. No cause of death was given.

Born Lionel Henry Ogus, he began his career as an actor, but soon focused on dancing, taking the stage name Lionel Blair.

He befriended Sammy Davis Jr. after the two performed a dance-off at a royal variety performance in 1961 at London’s Prince of Wales Theatre.

He performed as a dancer, worked as a choreographer for television shows and during the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s was a prominent presence on TV variety and game shows.

***

Kanye West slammed Big Sean in an interview that aired Thursday, saying signing the rapper to his record label was “the worst thing I’ve ever done.”

“When I die, on my tombstone it’s gonna say, ‘I deserve to be here because I signed Big Sean,’” Kanye said during the latest episode of the “Drink Champs” podcast.