11/6 Personalities

Entertainer Lionel Blair, who taught himself to dance by watching Fred Astaire movies and became a staple on British stage and television for decades, has died. He was 92.
Blair’s agent said he died Thursday. No cause of death was given.
Born Lionel Henry Ogus, he began his career as an actor, but soon focused on dancing, taking the stage name Lionel Blair.
He befriended Sammy Davis Jr. after the two performed a dance-off at a royal variety performance in 1961 at London’s Prince of Wales Theatre.
He performed as a dancer, worked as a choreographer for television shows and during the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s was a prominent presence on TV variety and game shows.
***
Kanye West slammed Big Sean in an interview that aired Thursday, saying signing the rapper to his record label was “the worst thing I’ve ever done.”
“When I die, on my tombstone it’s gonna say, ‘I deserve to be here because I signed Big Sean,’” Kanye said during the latest episode of the “Drink Champs” podcast.
Elaborating, he said it came down to Sean’s lack of support during his 2020 presidential bid.
“Both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at they boy that actually changed they life. And that’s some sellout (expletive), and I don’t rock with neither of them, and I need my apologies,” Kanye said.
Big Sean responded on social media.
“Was just wit this man, he ain’t say none of that!!! And this was after the interview!” Sean tweeted, alongside a picture of him and Kanye, which appeared to be taken backstage Sunday at Kanye’s Sunday Service performance.
Sean also said he didn’t publicly endorse any 2020 candidates, tweeting that he is “not political.”
Last week, Big Sean announced he had broken off from Kanye’s G.O.O.D. Music record label. In announcing his departure, Big Sean explained it was strictly a business decision.
— From wire reports