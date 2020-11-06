11/7 PErsonalities

Anne Hathaway has apologized for negatively portraying those with limb differences while playing the Grand High Witch in Robert Zemeckis’ recent adaptation of “The Witches.”

“I am sorry,” the Oscar winner wrote in a statement posted to Instagram Thursday. “I did not connect limb difference with the GHW [Grand High Witch] when the look of the character was brought to me; if I had, I assure you this never would have happened.”

The disability community reacted to the film with disappointment and outrage at the use of the character’s three-fingered hands to indicate evil.

Hathaway wrote. “As someone who really believes in inclusivity and really, really detests cruelty, I owe you all an apology for the pain caused.”

In the 1983 children’s fantasy novel on which last month’s HBO Max remake is based, author Roald Dahl described an identifying trait of his fictional witches having “thin curvy claws, like a cat.”

On Wednesday, Warner Bros. also apologized, stating, “In adapting the original story, we worked with designers and artists to come up with a new interpretation of the cat-like claws that are described in the book.”

