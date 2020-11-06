11/7 PErsonalities

Anne Hathaway has apologized for negatively portraying those with limb differences while playing the Grand High Witch in Robert Zemeckis’ recent adaptation of “The Witches.”
“I am sorry,” the Oscar winner wrote in a statement posted to Instagram Thursday. “I did not connect limb difference with the GHW [Grand High Witch] when the look of the character was brought to me; if I had, I assure you this never would have happened.”
The disability community reacted to the film with disappointment and outrage at the use of the character’s three-fingered hands to indicate evil.
Hathaway wrote. “As someone who really believes in inclusivity and really, really detests cruelty, I owe you all an apology for the pain caused.”
In the 1983 children’s fantasy novel on which last month’s HBO Max remake is based, author Roald Dahl described an identifying trait of his fictional witches having “thin curvy claws, like a cat.”
On Wednesday, Warner Bros. also apologized, stating, “In adapting the original story, we worked with designers and artists to come up with a new interpretation of the cat-like claws that are described in the book.”
***
Longtime “Today” weatherman Al Roker told viewers Friday he is undergoing surgery for prostate cancer.
Roker, 66, said he is having his prostate removed next week at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, and will take time off from the NBC News morning franchise.
“It’s a good news-bad news kind of thing,” Roker said. “Good news is we caught it early. Not great news is that it’s a little aggressive, so I’m going to be taking some time off to take care of this.”
Roker has been a fixture on “Today” since 1996. His 24-year run is the longest of any personality in the history of the program, which began in 1952.
Roker said he went public with his diagnosis to raise awareness of the high incidence of prostate cancer among Black men.
— From wire reports