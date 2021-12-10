12/11 Nation Briefs

Dole honored at funeral service

WASHINGTON — Bob Dole was honored Friday at Washington National Cathedral and the World War II monument he helped create as top leaders from both parties saluted the longtime Kansas senator’s ability to practice bare-knuckle politics without compromising his civility.

“He could be partisan, and that was fine,” said President Joe Biden. “Americans have been partisan since Jefferson and Hamilton squared off in George Washington’s Cabinet. But like them, Bob Dole was a patriot.”

Joining Biden at the funeral service were members of Congress, Cabinet officials, three Republican former vice presidents and Bill Clinton, who beat Dole to win re-election as president in 1996.

U.K. police faulted over men’s killings

LONDON — The families of four young gay men slain by a sex predator demanded that the Metropolitan Police be held to account after an inquest concluded Friday that bungled investigations probably cost lives.