12/11 Nation Briefs

Dole honored at funeral service
WASHINGTON — Bob Dole was honored Friday at Washington National Cathedral and the World War II monument he helped create as top leaders from both parties saluted the longtime Kansas senator’s ability to practice bare-knuckle politics without compromising his civility.
“He could be partisan, and that was fine,” said President Joe Biden. “Americans have been partisan since Jefferson and Hamilton squared off in George Washington’s Cabinet. But like them, Bob Dole was a patriot.”
Joining Biden at the funeral service were members of Congress, Cabinet officials, three Republican former vice presidents and Bill Clinton, who beat Dole to win re-election as president in 1996.
U.K. police faulted over men’s killings
LONDON — The families of four young gay men slain by a sex predator demanded that the Metropolitan Police be held to account after an inquest concluded Friday that bungled investigations probably cost lives.
Relatives of the victims called for the police watchdog to reopen its case as they renewed their accusations that prejudice played a part in police inquiries concerning Stephen Port, 46, a bus depot chef sentenced to life in connection with the London slayings and a string of sex assaults.
During the inquest, police admitted they failed to carry out basic checks, send evidence to be forensically examined, and exercise professional curiosity during the killings between June 2014 and September 2015.
Biden urges leaders to boost democracies
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Friday wrapped up his two-day democracy summit, an event that was more about starting a global conversation about how best to halt backsliding than producing immediate results or expanding democracy’s reach.
Biden and fellow leaders announced initiatives to stem autocracies from misusing big tech to stifle dissent, enhance election integrity, bolster independent media and other modest efforts that the president said would “seed fertile ground for democracies to bloom around the world.” But the president also acknowledged the path ahead was difficult for democracies amid a rise of authoritarianism around the globe.
Father Grinchmas: Bishop rejects Santa
ROME — A Roman Catholic diocese in Sicily publicly apologized to outraged parents after its bishop told a group of children that Santa Claus doesn’t exist.
In a Facebook post and subsequent comments Friday, the diocese of Noto insisted that Bishop Antonio Stagliano didn’t mean to dash the dreams of the youngsters two weeks before Christmas.
The diocesan communications director, the Rev. Alessandro Paolino, said Stagliano was trying to underline the true meaning of Christmas and the story of St. Nicholas, a bishop who gave gifts to the poor and was persecuted by a Roman emperor.
Italian news reports quoted Stagliano as saying during a recent religious festival that Santa doesn’t exist and that his red costume was created by Coca-Cola for publicity.
