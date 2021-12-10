12/11 Personalities

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to write an autobiographical book explaining her most important political decisions, a news outlet in Germany quoted a close aide as saying Friday.
Merkel, 67, handed over the chancellorship on Wednesday after a near-record 16 years in power. She hasn’t disclosed her plans, though she has said in the past that she will not seek another political role.
Merkel’s longtime office manager, Beate Baumann, told news weekly Der Spiegel that Merkel “doesn’t want to retell her whole life. She would like to explain her central political decisions in her own words, and referring to her journey through life.”
Baumann said the book is envisioned as a two- to three-year project and doesn’t yet have a publisher, according to Der Spiegel.
Merkel’s tenure was dominated by a series of crises: the global financial crisis, Europe’s debt crisis, mass migration to Europe in 2015-2016 and the coronavirus pandemic.
Nicole Ari Parker thinks it’s about time that the world of “Sex and the City” reflects the real world — and it’s happening with the addition of her character, as well as other people of color who have joined the HBO Max revival “And Just Like That...”
The “Soul Food,” “Empire” and “Chicago P.D.” alum is shaping up to be a major player in the new series, which premiered this week.
Her character, Lisa Todd Wexley, is introduced to the New York friend group via Charlotte (Kristin Davis) in the first scene of the show. She’s a well-heeled documentarian and well-connected mother of three whose kid goes to the same music school Charlotte’s daughters attend.
Parker faced pushback on her perceived replacement of the hallowed quartet’s Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) who ghosts Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) in the new series’ first episode. But Parker said she’s excited to be part of something iconic that was reinventing itself.
— From wire reports