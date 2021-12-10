12/11 Personalities

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to write an autobiographical book explaining her most important political decisions, a news outlet in Germany quoted a close aide as saying Friday.

Merkel, 67, handed over the chancellorship on Wednesday after a near-record 16 years in power. She hasn’t disclosed her plans, though she has said in the past that she will not seek another political role.

Merkel’s longtime office manager, Beate Baumann, told news weekly Der Spiegel that Merkel “doesn’t want to retell her whole life. She would like to explain her central political decisions in her own words, and referring to her journey through life.”

Baumann said the book is envisioned as a two- to three-year project and doesn’t yet have a publisher, according to Der Spiegel.

Merkel’s tenure was dominated by a series of crises: the global financial crisis, Europe’s debt crisis, mass migration to Europe in 2015-2016 and the coronavirus pandemic.

