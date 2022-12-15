12/16 Personalities

Unemployment didn’t last long for Trevor Noah — he’s hosting the Grammy Awards in early 2023.

The comedian, who recently left his post as host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, has been asked to be master of ceremonies on Feb. 5, which will be his third time leading the Grammys.

The ceremony will return to Los Angeles after last year relocating to Las Vegas because of rising COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant. The show will be held at Crypto.com Arena.

Beyoncé goes into the ceremony with a leading nine nominations, including her song “Break My Soul” earning nods for record and song of the year.

Kendrick Lamar has the second-most nominations, with eight. Adele and Brandi Carlile both received seven nods. Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, The-Dream and mastering engineer Randy Merrill each picked up six.

***

CNN anchor Ana Cabrera is planning to leave the network soon.

Cabrera said Thursday in a tweet that her last day at the desk on the daily newscast “CNN Newsroom” will be Thursday.

While Cabrera’s departure is not related to the budget cutbacks at CNN, she will join a growing number of familiar faces who have left the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned network in recent months as it has undertaken sweeping changes under new boss Chris Licht.

She is expected to join NBCUniversal’s cable news channel MSNBC, according to people familiar with her plans. An MSNBC representative declined to comment.

Cabrera, 40, joined CNN in 2013 as a correspondent based in Denver, where she was a local news anchor. She became a weekend anchor in 2017 and joined the weekday edition of “CNN Newsroom” in 2021.