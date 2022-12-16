12/17 Nation Briefs

Jan. 6 Committee eyes criminal charges

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is considering recommending the Justice Department pursue an unprecedented criminal charge of insurrection and two other counts against former President Donald Trump.

Besides insurrection, an uprising aiming to overthrow the government, the panel is also considering recommending prosecutors pursue charges for obstructing an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the United States, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The committee’s deliberations were continuing late Friday, and no decisions were formalized on which specific charges the committee would refer to the Justice Department.

The panel is to meet publicly Monday when any recommendation will be made public.

Father of suspect charged with 7 felonies

Prosecutors say the father of an Illinois man charged with killing seven people in a mass shooting at a July 4 parade has been charged with seven felony counts of reckless conduct.

Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said Robert Crimo Jr. surrendered to police Friday and will have a bond hearing Saturday.

Rinehart said the charges are based on Crimo sponsoring his then 19-year-old son’s application for a gun license. A grand jury in July indicted Robert Crimo III on 21 first-degree murder counts, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery, representing the people killed and wounded in the attack.

Court denies move to keep restrictions

An appeals court is rejecting efforts to keep in place pandemic-related restrictions on immigrants seeking asylum.

The court’s decision means the restrictions are still on track to expire on Dec. 21.

A group of conservative-leaning states had been pushing to keep the restrictions in place. They can appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The asylum restrictions were put in place in March 2020 by former President Donald Trump during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

They essentially allow border officials to quickly turn back potential asylum seekers on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The policy is often referred to as Title 42 because it comes from Title 42 of a 1944 law covering public health.

Calif. county votes to study secession

One of California’s largest counties will consider whether to secede and establish a new state, a largely symbolic move driven by economic stress and frustration with state government.

Voters in San Bernardino County approved an advisory ballot measure that directs officials to study secession. Some believe that the county east of Los Angeles is being shortchanged potentially billions of dollars in state and federal funding. The county is home to 2.2 million people.

There have been more than 220 attempts to break up California over its 172-year history, all of which have failed. Secession requires approval by Congress and the legislature, which is highly unlikely.