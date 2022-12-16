12/17 Personalities

After more than two decades, Angelina Jolie and the United Nations’ refugee agency are parting ways.

In a joint statement issued Friday, the U.S. actor and the agency said she was “moving on” from her role as the agency’s special envoy “to engage on a broader set of humanitarian and human rights issues.”

“I will continue to do everything in my power in the years to come to support refugees and other displaced people,” Jolie was quoted as saying in the statement, adding that she felt it was time “to work differently” by directly engaging with refugees and local organizations.

Jolie first started working with the U.N. refugee agency in 2001 and was appointed its special envoy in 2012. The release described the multi-hyphenate as “carrying out more than 60 field missions to bear witness to stories of suffering as well as hope and resilience.”

“After a long and successful time with UNHCR, I appreciate her desire to shift her engagement and support her decision,” U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi was quoted as saying.

On its website, UNHCR lists different categories of “prominent supporters,” including goodwill ambassadors like Australian actor Cate Blanchett, British author Neil Gaiman and Pakistani actor Mahira Khan.

***

Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, on Friday visited a 988 call center that’s part of the recently launched national hotline intended to help anyone experiencing a mental health emergency.

Emhoff, who has spoken out on the importance of mental health for adults and children, and who last week addressed the pain of rising antisemitism, met with crisis counselors and call center operators in Hyattsville, Md.

“Instead of calling 911 for emergency, we need to get everyone to know that it’s 988 for any issue that revolve around mental health or suicidal ideation or those feelings of being alone,” said Emhoff, noting that the average hold time on calls is 32 seconds.