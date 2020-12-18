12/19 Nation Briefs

NYC schools launch admissions plan in effort to finally deter segregation
NEW YORK — City officials announced a series of admissions changes for hundreds of middle and high schools Friday in one of the most significant steps that the nation’s largest school system has taken in years to address racial segregation.
“These changes will help ensure that our classrooms reflect the great diversity that is New York City, and it’s also a true representation of the values that we hold dear as a city — that equity, inclusivity and excellence for all children is at the cornerstone of what we do,” Chancellor Richard Carranza said.
The school system has more than 1.1 million students. About 41% are Hispanic, 26% Black, 16% Asian and 15% white. Despite various administrations’ professions of commitment to diversity and changes for assigning students to schools, many coveted spots fill up with white, wealthier students.
Start of federal antitrust lawsuit against Google set for Sept. 2023
SAN RAMON, Calif. — The U.S. government’s attempt to prove Google has been stifling competition and innovation at the expense of consumers and advertisers won’t go to trial for nearly three years.
U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta on Friday set a tentative trial date of Sept. 12, 2023, for the landmark case that the Justice Department filed two months ago.
“This dispels the notion that we would go to trial quickly,” said Mehta during a conference call with government and Google lawyers to go over the ground rules for exchanging confidential documents and deposing top Google executives.
He estimated that once the trial begins, it will last 5½ weeks in his District of Columbia courtroom.
Secretary’s private tour leads to closure of Washington Monument
WASHINGTON — Officials have taken the extraordinary step of closing the Washington Monument starting Friday as a precaution after Interior Secretary David Bernhardt — who gave a private, nighttime tour to associates this week — tested positive for the coronavirus.
Interior spokesman Nicholas Goodwin confirmed the temporary closure, saying the department acted after consulting with federal health officials and that Bernhardt led other Trump DOI appointees on the tour earlier this week. Some National Park Service staff at the site said they were near the secretary during his tour and are now in quarantine, leading to a staffing shortage at the monument, Goodwin said.
“As we do in all circumstances, when an employee attests to having COVID-19, we work with our public health officials to ensure all guidance from the CDC is followed, such as identifying close contacts and cleaning areas as appropriate,” he said.
White House: Space Force members will henceforth be called ‘guardians’
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration celebrated the first birthday of the U.S. Space Force on Friday by announcing that its members will be known as “guardians.”
Vice President Mike Pence made the announcement at a celebratory event tracing the development of the newest branch of the military over the past year.
“It is my honor, on behalf of the president of the United States, to announce that henceforth the men and women of the United States Space Force will be known as guardians,” Pence said. “Soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and guardians will be defending our nation for generations to come.”
President-elect Joe Biden has yet to reveal his plans for the Space Force.
— From wire reports