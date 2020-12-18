12/19 Nation Briefs

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta on Friday set a tentative trial date of Sept. 12, 2023, for the landmark case that the Justice Department filed two months ago.

“This dispels the notion that we would go to trial quickly,” said Mehta during a conference call with government and Google lawyers to go over the ground rules for exchanging confidential documents and deposing top Google executives.

He estimated that once the trial begins, it will last 5½ weeks in his District of Columbia courtroom.

Secretary’s private tour leads to closure of Washington Monument

WASHINGTON — Officials have taken the extraordinary step of closing the Washington Monument starting Friday as a precaution after Interior Secretary David Bernhardt — who gave a private, nighttime tour to associates this week — tested positive for the coronavirus.

Interior spokesman Nicholas Goodwin confirmed the temporary closure, saying the department acted after consulting with federal health officials and that Bernhardt led other Trump DOI appointees on the tour earlier this week. Some National Park Service staff at the site said they were near the secretary during his tour and are now in quarantine, leading to a staffing shortage at the monument, Goodwin said.